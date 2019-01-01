Latest primary election results
(updated as they become available)
Wayne
|Detroit
|(? of ? pcts.)
|Mayor
|One 4-year term
|Votes
|Vote %
|Mike Duggan
|0%
|Coleman A. Young II
|0%
|Clerk
|One 4-year term
|Votes
|Vote %
|Garlin D. Gilchrist II
|0%
|Janice M. Winfrey
|0%
|Council At-Large
|Two 4-year terms
|Votes
|Vote %
|Janee' L. Ayers
|0%
|Brenda Jones
|0%
|Beverly Kindle-Walker
|0%
|Mary Waters
|0%
|Council
|One 4-year term
|Votes
|Vote %
|District 1
|(? of ? pcts.)
|Tamara Smith
|0%
|James E. Tate
|0%
|District 2
|(? of ? pcts.)
|Roy McCalister Jr.
|0%
|Virgil Smith
|0%
|District 3
|(? of ? pcts.)
|Russ Bellant
|0%
|Scott Benson
|0%
|District 4
|(? of ? pcts.)
|Latisha Johnson
|0%
|Andre L. Spivey
|0%
|District 5
|(? of ? pcts.)
|Mary Sheffield
|0%
|Jewel Ware
|0%
|District 6
|(? of ? pcts.)
|Tyrone Carter
|0%
|Raquel Castaneda-Lopez
|0%
|District 7
|(? of ? pcts.)
|Gabe Leland
|0%
|Regina Ross
|0%
|Police Commissioner
|One 4-year term
|Votes
|Vote %
|District 2
|(? of ? pcts.)
|Conrad L. Mallett
|0%
|Carron L. Pinkins
|0%
|District 4
|(? of ? pcts.)
|Willie E. Bell
|0%
|Scotty Boman
|0%
|District 5
|(? of ? pcts.)
|George Adams Jr.
|0%
|Willie E. Burton
|0%
|Medical marijuana facilities ordinance
|Opt into Michigan Medical Marihuana Facilities Licensing Act
|Votes
|Vote %
|Yes
|0%
|No
|0%
|Zoning ordinance
|Amend zoning ordinance to make consistent with the Michigan Medical Marihuana Facilities Licensing Act
|Votes
|Vote %
|Yes
|0%
|No
|0%
|Belleville
|(? of ? pcts.)
|Council
|Two 4-year terms
|Votes
|Vote %
|Kelly Bates
|0%
|Thomas Fielder
|0%
|Gwen Hooks
|0%
|Jesse Marcotte
|0%
|Jeff Vernon
|0%
|Dearborn
|(? of ? pcts.)
|Mayor
|One 4-year term
|Votes
|Vote %
|John B. O'Reilly Jr.
|5,520
|58%
|Thomas Patrick Tafelski
|4,026
|42%
|Clerk
|One 4-year term
|Votes
|Vote %
|George Thomas Darany
|0%
|Nofila Haidar
|0%
|Council
|Seven 4-year terms
|Votes
|Vote %
|Robert A. Abraham
|0%
|Nada Al-Hanooti
|0%
|Fayrouz Bazzi
|0%
|David W. Bazzy
|0%
|Erin Byrnes
|0%
|Susan A. Dabaja
|0%
|Sharon Dulmage
|0%
|Regan Ford
|0%
|Sean Green
|0%
|Ramez Haidar
|0%
|Leslie Herrick
|0%
|Brian C. O'Donnell
|0%
|Ken Paris
|0%
|Michael T. Sareini
|0%
|Dearborn Heights
|(? of ? pcts.)
|Mayor
|One 4-year term
|Votes
|Vote %
|Lisa Hicks-Clayton
|0%
|Daniel S. Paletko
|0%
|Council
|Four 4-year terms
|Votes
|Vote %
|Mo Baydoun
|0%
|Bill Bazzi
|0%
|Thomas A. Berry
|0%
|Bob Constan
|0%
|Jeff Mallad
|0%
|Denise Malinowski Maxwell
|0%
|Lisa Oshanski
|0%
|Tom Wencel
|0%
|Flat Rock
|(? of ? pcts.)
|Council
|Three 4-year terms
|Votes
|Vote %
|John Bergeron
|0%
|Sean Gillaspie
|0%
|James Martin
|0%
|Mark Maul
|0%
|Ronnie Reichlin
|0%
|Ron Taeckens
|0%
|Garden City
|(? of ? pcts.)
|Council
|Four 4-year terms
|Votes
|Vote %
|Melissa M. DiMichele
|0%
|Brian Earle
|0%
|Mark Jacobs
|0%
|Michael P. Jones
|0%
|Pam King
|0%
|Jaylee Lynch
|0%
|Patricia McKarge
|0%
|Library board director
|Two 6-year terms
|Votes
|Vote %
|Lynn Cox
|0%
|Janet R. Smith
|0%
|Bond proposal
|Levy 0.7495 mills in 2018, then 6.2266 mills annually to repay $50,000,000 over no more than 15 years.
|Votes
|Vote %
|Yes
|0%
|No
|0%
|Gibraltar
|(? of ? pcts.)
|Mayor
|One 2-year term
|Votes
|Vote %
|Denis Boismier
|0%
|Jim Gorris
|0%
|Council
|Three 4-year terms
|Votes
|Vote %
|Bill Baker
|0%
|Joshua D. Hammons
|0%
|David R. Nadeau
|0%
|Patrick M. Valentine
|0%
|Dorothy Wood
|0%
|Grosse Ile Township
|(? of ? pcts.)
|Millage renewal
|Renew levy of 0.9983 mills for five years.
|Votes
|Vote %
|Yes
|0%
|No
|0%
|Grosse Pointe
|(? of ? pcts.)
|Mayor
|One 2-year term
|Votes
|Vote %
|Christopher Boettcher
|0%
|Dale N. Scrace
|0%
|Council
|Three 4-year terms
|Votes
|Vote %
|David T. Fries
|0%
|Sheila Tomkowiak
|0%
|Chris D. Walsh
|0%
|Daniel J. Williams
|0%
|Grosse Pointe Farms
|(? of ? pcts.)
|Mayor
|One 2-year term
|Votes
|Vote %
|Joe Ricci
|0%
|Louis Theros
|0%
|Council
|Three 4-year terms
|Votes
|Vote %
|James C. Farquhar Jr.
|0%
|John J. Gillooly
|0%
|Peter W. Waldmeir
|0%
|Grosse Pointe Park
|(? of ? pcts.)
|Council
|Three 4-year terms
|Votes
|Vote %
|Daniel C. Grano
|0%
|Lauri Read
|0%
|James E. Robson
|0%
|Grosse Pointe Shores
|(? of ? pcts.)
|Council
|Three 4-year terms
|Votes
|Vote %
|Robert H. Barrette Jr.
|0%
|Bruce Bisballe
|0%
|Matthew J. Seely
|0%
|Grosse Pointe Woods
|(? of ? pcts.)
|Council
|Three 4-year terms
|Votes
|Vote %
|Vicki A. Granger
|0%
|Todd A. McConaghy
|0%
|George McMullen
|0%
|Hamtramck
|(? of ? pcts.)
|Mayor
|One 4-year term
|Votes
|Vote %
|Mohammed Hassan
|0%
|Karen Majewski
|0%
|Council
|Three 4-year terms
|Votes
|Vote %
|Fadel Al-Marsoumi
|0%
|Mohammed Al-Somiri
|0%
|Nayeem Leon Choudhury
|0%
|Monzurul Karim
|0%
|Andrea Karpinski
|0%
|Ian Perrotta
|0%
|Harper Woods
|(? of ? pcts.)
|Council
|Three 4-year terms
|Votes
|Vote %
|Valerie Kindle
|0%
|Hugh R. Marshall
|0%
|Vivian M. Sawicki
|0%
|Livonia
|(? of ? pcts.)
|Council
|Four 4-year terms
|Votes
|Vote %
|James David Hooper
|0%
|Suzan Hyssen
|0%
|Jim Jolly
|0%
|Steve King
|0%
|Brian Meakin
|0%
|Gerald A. Perez
|0%
|Laura M. Toy
|0%
|Cathy K. White
|0%
|Northville
|(? of ? pcts.)
|Council
|Two 4-year terms
|Votes
|Vote %
|Sam Ekong
|874
|50%
|Patrick Giesa
|884
|50%
|Plymouth
|(? of ? pcts.)
|Commission
|Four 4-year terms
|Votes
|Vote %
|Daniel P. Dalton
|0%
|Ed Krol
|0%
|Nicholas Moroz
|0%
|Oliver Wolcott
|0%
|Riverview
|(? of ? pcts.)
|Council
|Three 4-year terms
|Votes
|Vote %
|Bill J. Towle
|0%
|James D. Trombley
|0%
|Dean Workman
|0%
|Rockwood
|(? of ? pcts.)
|Council
|Three 4-year terms
|Votes
|Vote %
|Michael J. Bennett
|0%
|John F. Wasner
|0%
|Christine Yanca-Laura
|0%
|Romulus
|(? of ? pcts.)
|Treasurer
|One 4-year term
|Votes
|Vote %
|Stacy Paige
|0%
|Ursula L. Wester
|0%
|Council
|Seven 4-year terms
|Votes
|Vote %
|Kathy Abdo
|0%
|John Barden
|0%
|Tomeka Boles
|0%
|Harry Crout
|0%
|Sandra Crout
|0%
|Edward Martell
|0%
|Jesse D. McAnally
|0%
|Paris McCarthy
|0%
|Celeste Roscoe
|0%
|Tina M. Talley
|0%
|William Wadsworth
|0%
|Sharon L. Walker
|0%
|Eva Webb
|0%
|Virginia Williams
|0%
|Southgate
|(? of ? pcts.)
|Council
|Seven 2-year terms
|Votes
|Vote %
|Bill Colovos
|0%
|Sheryl Denman
|0%
|Mark Farrah
|0%
|Karen E. George
|0%
|John Graziani
|0%
|Phillip J. Rauch
|0%
|Christopher Rollet
|0%
|Dale W. Zamecki
|0%
|Charter amendment
|Add new section to parks and recreation millage
|Votes
|Vote %
|Yes
|0%
|No
|0%
|Taylor
|(? of ? pcts.)
|Treasurer
|One 4-year term
|Votes
|Vote %
|Edward L. Bourassa
|0%
|Jean Smith
|0%
|Council
|Seven 4-year terms
|Votes
|Vote %
|Daniel A. Bzura
|0%
|Angela Croft
|0%
|Tina Daniels
|0%
|John V. Edwards
|0%
|Alex Garza
|0%
|Charley Johnson
|0%
|William McDonald
|0%
|David J. Mellert
|0%
|Justin Mordarski
|0%
|Caroline Patts
|0%
|Herman Ramik
|0%
|Lindsey Rose
|0%
|Ken Williams
|0%
|Tim Woolley
|0%
|Trenton
|(? of ? pcts.)
|Council
|Three 4-year terms
|Votes
|Vote %
|Timber R. Baun-Crooks
|0%
|Rick Benedetti
|0%
|W. Dan Gillespie
|0%
|Emily Hornbeck
|0%
|Steven J. Rzeppa
|0%
|Westland
|(? of ? pcts.)
|Mayor
|One 4-year term
|Votes
|Vote %
|Kevin Coleman
|0%
|William R. Wild
|0%
|Council
|Four 4-year terms
|Votes
|Vote %
|Debra Fowlkes
|0%
|Timothy Gilbert
|0%
|Tasha Green
|0%
|Jim Hart
|0%
|Peter Herzberg
|0%
|Meriem Kadi
|0%
|Michael A. Kehrer
|0%
|Michael Londeau
|0%
|Garden City Public Schools
|(? of ? pcts.)
|Millage renewal
|Renew levy of 19.832 mills for five years.
|Votes
|Vote %
|Yes
|0%
|No
|0%
|Gibraltar School District
|(? of ? pcts.)
|Bond proposal
|Levy 2.24 mills in 2018, then 2.42 annually to repay $24,405,000 over no more than 20 years.
|Votes
|Vote %
|Yes
|0%
|No
|0%
|Lincoln Consolidated Schools
|(? of ? pcts.)
|Operating millage renewal
|Renew levy of 18.2105 mills for six years.
|Votes
|Vote %
|Yes
|0%
|No
|0%
|Millage renewal
|Renew levy of 0.0986 mills for six years
|Votes
|Vote %
|Yes
|0%
|No
|0%
|Northville Public Schools
|(? of ? pcts.)
|Bond proposal
|Levy 0.3 mills in 2018, then 1.72 mills annually to repay $104,850,000 over no more than 25 years.
|Votes
|Vote %
|Yes
|1,414
|70%
|No
|610
|30%
|Romulus Community Schools
|(? of ? pcts.)
|Millage renewal
|Renew levy of 2.5 mills for 10 years.
|Votes
|Vote %
|Yes
|0%
|No
|0%
|Sinking fund
|Levy 3 mills for 10 years.
|Votes
|Vote %
|Yes
|0%
|No
|0%
|Taylor Public Schools
|(? of ? pcts.)
|Millage renewal
|Renew levy of 18 mills for 10 years.
|Votes
|Vote %
|Yes
|0%
|No
|0%
|State
|(? of ? pcts.)
|State representative
|One partial term ending 1/1/2019
|Votes
|Vote %
|Mark Corcoran (R)
|0%
|Gregory Creswell (L)
|0%
|Tenisha Yancey (D)
|0%
Oakland
|Pontiac
|(16 of 21 pcts.)
|Mayor
|One 4-year terms
|Votes
|Vote %
|Linda Kay Hasson
|0%
|Mark E. Holland
|1,998
|39%
|Alfred Patrick
|0%
|Deirdre Waterman
|3,127
|61%
|Council
|One 4-year term
|Votes
|Vote %
|First District
|(0 of 3 pcts.)
|Chris Jackson
|130
|43%
|Patrice Waterman
|172
|57%
|Second District
|(? of ? pcts.)
|Maureen Dunwoodie
|0%
|Donald Woodward
|90
|41%
|Coleman Yoakum
|131
|59%
|Third District
|(? of ? pcts.)
|Carol Johnson Ehambe
|0%
|Nic Gryglewski
|0%
|Mary Pietila
|0%
|Fourth District
|(0 of 3 pcts.)
|Randy Carter
|101
|48%
|Sherman Williams II
|108
|52%
|Fifth District
|(? of ? pcts.)
|Linda Kay Hasson
|0%
|Gloria Miller
|0%
|Joseph C. Sinclair
|0%
|Sixth District
|(0 of 3 pcts.)
|Doris Taylor Burks
|100
|49%
|William A. Carrington
|104
|51%
|Seventh District
|(0 of 3 pcts.)
|Troy F. Craft
|0%
|Kermit Williams
|0%
|Library board member
|Six 4-year terms
|Votes
|Vote %
|Aleda J. Brisbon
|0%
|Vernita L. Duvall
|0%
|Perry Earl Jr.
|0%
|Janiece Gage
|0%
|Mattie McKinney Hatchett
|0%
|Kiesha Jones
|0%
|Rosie Lance-Richardson
|0%
|Holbert Maxey
|0%
|Malkia M. Newman
|0%
|Melanie Sharee Rutherford
|0%
|Auburn Hills
|(2 of 6 pcts.)
|Council
|Top 3, four-year terms; fourth, 2-year term
|Votes
|Vote %
|John S. Burmeister
|1,082
|38%
|Trina Rena Burrell
|0%
|Eugene Hawkins III
|0%
|Bob Kittle
|903
|31%
|Henry V. Knight
|888
|31%
|Ronald Moniz
|0%
|Gregory M. Ouellette
|0%
|Library board member
|Two 6-year terms
|Votes
|Vote %
|Shawanna Fletcher
|1,040
|49%
|Richard Siepielski
|1,087
|51%
|Library board member
|Two partial terms ending 11/18/2019
|Votes
|Vote %
|Mary Jo Ahern
|867
|40%
|Sharna Hatcher
|445
|20%
|Beverly A. Miller
|882
|40%
|Berkley
|(0 of 6 pcts.)
|Council
|Three 4-year terms
|Votes
|Vote %
|Steven W. Baker
|902
|26%
|Jack Blanchard
|791
|23%
|Colleen Graveline
|699
|20%
|Dennis Hennen
|691
|20%
|Charles A. Tyrrell
|400
|11%
|Birmingham
|(0 of 9 pcts.)
|Commissioner
|Three 4-year terms
|Votes
|Vote %
|Rackeline Hoff
|181
|34%
|Mark Nickita
|186
|35%
|Stuart Lee Sherman
|163
|31%
|Library board member
|Three 4-year terms
|Votes
|Vote %
|Ashley Aidenbaum
|164
|28%
|Mike Kroll
|78
|14%
|Melissa S. Mark
|184
|32%
|Frank Pisano
|151
|26%
|Bloomfield Hills
|(0 of 2 pcts.)
|Commissioner
|Five 2-year terms
|Votes
|Vote %
|Mike Coakley
|0%
|William E. Hosler
|0%
|Mark Kapel
|0%
|Susan McCarthy
|0%
|Sarah H. McClure
|0%
|Stuart David Sherr
|0%
|Clarkston
|(0 of 1 pcts.)
|Council
|Three 2-year terms
|Votes
|Vote %
|Eric Haven
|197
|27%
|Jason M. Kneisc
|174
|24%
|David Marsh
|173
|24%
|Scott Reynolds
|191
|26%
|Clawson
|(? of ? pcts.)
|Council
|Two 4-year terms
|Votes
|Vote %
|Matthew Ball
|0%
|Kyle Bird
|0%
|Jim Horton
|0%
|Paula Millan
|0%
|Susan Moffitt
|0%
|Bond proposal
|Levy 0.28 mills in 2018, then 0.58 mills annually to repay $2,125,000 bond over no more than 10 years.
|Votes
|Vote %
|Yes
|0%
|No
|0%
|Farmington
|(0 of 6 pcts.)
|Council
|Top 2, 4-year terms; third, 2-year term
|Votes
|Vote %
|Greg Cowley
|42
|9%
|Bill Galvin
|103
|22%
|Joe LaRussa
|106
|22%
|Jeff Scott
|84
|18%
|Maria Taylor
|138
|29%
|Farmington Hills
|(0 of 23 pcts.)
|Council
|Three 4-year terms
|Votes
|Vote %
|Michael Bridges
|1,132
|25%
|Valerie Knol
|1,259
|28%
|Mary Newlin
|930
|21%
|Samantha Steckloff
|1,185
|26%
|Ferndale
|(0 of 9 pcts.)
|Council
|Two 4-year terms
|Votes
|Vote %
|Greg Pawlica
|211
|47%
|Melanie C. Piana
|236
|53%
|Hazel Park
|(5 of 5 pcts.)
|Council
|Top 2, 4-year terms; third, fourth, 2-year terms
|Votes
|Vote %
|Andy LeCureaux
|794
|19%
|Amy Aubry
|861
|21%
|Anja Barmettler
|390
|9%
|Charles E. Gladue
|523
|13%
|Steve Gorsline
|0%
|Bethany Holland
|704
|17%
|Alissa Sullivan
|849
|21%
|Huntington Woods
|(0 of 5 pcts.)
|Commissioner
|Two 4-year terms
|Votes
|Vote %
|Jules Olsman
|420
|32%
|Joe Rozell
|570
|44%
|David C. Sloan
|314
|24%
|Keego Harbor
|(0 of 1)
|Council
|Two 3-year terms
|Votes
|Vote %
|Robert Kalman
|234
|46%
|Karen Meabrod
|274
|54%
|Millage proposal
|Levy 4.0 mills for eight years.
|Votes
|Vote %
|Yes
|181
|53%
|No
|161
|47%
|New section of city charter
|Property seizure and forfeiture
|Votes
|Vote %
|Yes
|265
|71%
|No
|106
|29%
|Lake Angelus
|(? of ? pcts.)
|Council
|Two 4-year terms
|Votes
|Vote %
|Jerry Hemphill
|0%
|Patrick L. McNew
|0%
|Dennis Mitchell
|0%
|Lathrup Village
|(0 of 2)
|Council
|Top 2, 4-year terms; third, 2-year term
|Votes
|Vote %
|Frank M. Brock
|478
|23%
|Ian A. Ferguson
|441
|21%
|Bruce Kantor
|623
|30%
|Marcus Raudszus
|111
|5%
|Saleem R. Siddiqi
|401
|20%
|Charter amendment
|Add section regarding property seizure and forfeiture to charter.
|Votes
|Vote %
|Yes
|575
|76%
|No
|182
|24%
|Madison Heights
|(0 of 11)
|Council
|Three 4-year terms
|Votes
|Vote %
|Mark Bliss
|841
|22%
|Ronald Butcher
|397
|10%
|Johnnette P. Eggert
|336
|9%
|Aaron Flanigan
|231
|6%
|Roslyn Grafstein
|709
|18%
|Mark L. Kimble
|340
|9%
|Emily Rohrbach
|513
|13%
|David M. Soltis
|485
|13%
|Novi
|0 of 22
|Mayor
|One 2-year term
|Votes
|Vote %
|Jason G. W. Dorsch
|249
|7%
|Bob Gatt
|1,984
|58%
|Bin Qamruzzaman
|1,162
|34%
|Council
|Three 4-year terms
|Votes
|Vote %
|Kelly A. Breen
|1,839
|20%
|Brian G. Burke
|1,249
|14%
|Cindy Gronachan
|853
|9%
|Gwen Markham
|1,835
|20%
|Andrew Ian Mutch
|1,739
|19%
|Sam Olsen
|1,175
|13%
|Bryan Valentine
|343
|4%
|Oak Park
|(4 of 10 pcts.)
|Mayor
|One 2-year term
|Votes
|Vote %
|Marian McClellan
|2,865
|100%
|Jerry Naftaly
|0%
|Council
|Two 4-year terms
|Votes
|Vote %
|Carolyn Burns
|2,255
|39%
|Andrew Robert Cissell
|1,251
|22%
|Jean Erwin
|0%
|Regina Weiss
|2,212
|39%
|Orchard Lake
|(0 of 1 pcts.)
|Council
|Two 3-year terms
|Votes
|Vote %
|Joseph Stanley Majcher
|178
|51%
|DuAnne Sonneville
|170
|49%
|Pleasant Ridge
|(0 of 2 pcts.)
|Commissioner
|Two 4-year terms
|Votes
|Vote %
|Sean Campbell
|273
|14%
|Alex Lenko
|344
|18%
|Bret Scott
|632
|34%
|Amanda Wahl
|637
|34%
|Millage proposal
|Levy 1.4 mills for 15 years
|Votes
|Vote %
|Yes
|827
|81%
|No
|195
|19%
|Rochester
|(5 of 5 pcts.)
|Council
|Top 3, 4-year terms; fourth, 2-year term
|Votes
|Vote %
|Dean Bevacqua
|1,041
|21%
|Stuart Bikson
|985
|20%
|Tammy Byers
|568
|11%
|Lynn Campo
|450
|9%
|Ann Peterson
|810
|16%
|Nancy L. Salvia
|1,109
|22%
|Rochester Hills
|(0 of 32 pcts.)
|Council member at large
|One 4-year term
|Votes
|Vote %
|Kevin S. Brown
|961
|42%
|Jenny McCardell
|1,327
|58%
|Council
|One 4-year term
|Votes
|Vote %
|Fourth District
|(0 of 7 pcts.)
|Ryan J. Deel
|304
|60%
|Ryan Smith
|205
|40%
|Library board member
|Two 6-year terms
|Votes
|Vote %
|Mary Jean Lawson
|1,858
|57%
|Chuck Stouffer
|1,419
|43%
|Royal Oak
|(0 of 16 pcts.)
|Mayor
|One 2-year term
|Votes
|Vote %
|Michael Fournier
|2,967
|62%
|Mike D. Skinner
|1,783
|38%
|Commissioner
|Three 4-year terms
|Votes
|Vote %
|Sharlan Douglas
|2,303
|21%
|Kim Gibbs
|2,148
|19%
|Richard Karlowski
|1,858
|17%
|Melanie Macey
|2,898
|26%
|David Poulton
|1,956
|18%
|Commissioner
|One partial term ending 11/25/2019
|Votes
|Vote %
|Brandon Anthony Kolo
|2,311
|53%
|Randy LeVasseur
|2,080
|47%
|City charter proposal
|Remove obsolete and superseded references in Chapter 3 and 4 of city charter.
|Votes
|Vote %
|Yes
|4,063
|88%
|No
|572
|12%
|City charter proposal
|Remove Chapter 14, Section 11 of city charter.
|Votes
|Vote %
|Yes
|3,168
|67%
|No
|1,547
|33%
|South Lyon
|(? of ? pcts.)
|Mayor
|One 2-year term
|Votes
|Vote %
|Michelle Berry
|0%
|Kenyson Borkowski
|0%
|Bryan Joseph Capen
|0%
|Ashley Enstad
|0%
|Jamie Nelson
|0%
|Daniel L. Pelchat
|0%
|William Gregg Powell
|0%
|Richard Anthony Vessella
|0%
|Brandon Trent Yopp
|0%
|Council
|Three 4-year terms
|Votes
|Vote %
|Joyce Clohosey
|412
|26%
|Glenn Kivell
|379
|24%
|Carl W. Richards
|392
|24%
|Rose Walton
|420
|26%
|Southfield
|(? of ? pcts.)
|Mayor
|One 4-year term
|Votes
|Vote %
|Marc Motley
|0%
|Kenson J. Siver
|0%
|Treasurer
|One 4-year term
|Votes
|Vote %
|John Edwards
|0%
|Irv M. Lowenberg
|0%
|Clerk
|One 4-year term
|Votes
|Vote %
|Tarita Darden
|0%
|Derrick F. Hale
|0%
|Sherikia L. Hawkins
|0%
|Council
|Top 3, 4-year terms; fourth, 2-year term
|Votes
|Vote %
|Lloyd C. Crews
|0%
|Myron Frasier
|0%
|Sara Habbo
|0%
|Harold Hill
|0%
|Coretta Houge
|0%
|Nathaniel Lewis Jr.
|0%
|Michael Ari Mandelbaum
|0%
|Linnie Taylor
|0%
|Nehemiah Felton Williams
|0%
|Troy
|(0 of 21)
|Council
|Three 4-year terms
|Votes
|Vote %
|Kumar Giri
|2,056
|11%
|Mark Gunn
|1,943
|10%
|David Hamilton
|3,811
|20%
|Ellen Hodorek
|3,674
|19%
|Paul McCown
|2,575
|14%
|Edward Pennington
|2,715
|14%
|Sunil Sivaraman
|2,232
|12%
|City charter proposal
|Adding new Section 12.4 to city charter.
|Votes
|Vote %
|Yes
|1,151
|42%
|No
|1,585
|58%
|Walled Lake
|(0 of 2 pcts.)
|Mayor
|One 4-year term
|Votes
|Vote %
|Linda S. Ackley
|338
|56%
|Patrick Bryant
|266
|44%
|Jeffrey D. Zug
|0%
|Council
|Three 4-year terms
|Votes
|Vote %
|Gabriel Costanzo
|350
|22%
|Dan Lauffer
|236
|15%
|Bennett Lublin
|390
|24%
|John Owsinek
|332
|21%
|Robert Robertson
|306
|19%
|Wixom
|(0 of 4 pcts.)
|Council
|Three 4-year terms
|Votes
|Vote %
|Patrick Beagle
|961
|26%
|Bruce Burhans
|0%
|Sandro Grossi
|660
|18%
|Nick Kennedy
|835
|22%
|Rheinhard Krigner
|253
|7%
|Thomas J. Rzeznik
|1,020
|27%
|Library board member
|Two 6-year terms
|Votes
|Vote %
|Christie Currier
|1,147
|50%
|Allison Wert
|1,132
|50%
|Avondale School District
|(1 of 12 pcts.)
|Bond proposal
|Levy 0.46 mills in 2018, then 1.13 mills annually to repay $30,725,000 bond over no more than 30 years.
|Votes
|Vote %
|Yes
|1,043
|71%
|No
|417
|29%
|Farmington Public School District
|(4 of 28 pcts.)
|Millage proposal
|Levy 1.1548 mills for nine years.
|Votes
|Vote %
|Yes
|4,721
|76%
|No
|1,524
|24%
|Madison District Public Schools
|(0 of 6 pcts.)
|Bond proposal
|Levy 5.24 mills in 2018, then 9.8 mills annually to repay $29,200,000 bond over no more than 30 years.
|Votes
|Vote %
|Yes
|291
|30%
|No
|694
|70%
|Oxford Community Schools
|(7 of 11 pcts.)
|Bond proposal
|Levy 0.39 mills in 2018, then 1.01 mills annually to repay $28,280,000 bond over no more than 30 years.
|Votes
|Vote %
|Yes
|2,525
|57%
|No
|1,943
|43%
|Sinking fund
|Levy 0.75 mills for five years.
|Votes
|Vote %
|Yes
|2,446
|55%
|No
|2,024
|45%
|Royal Oak Schools
|(0 of 19 pcts.)
|Bond proposal
|Levy 1 mill in 2018, then 2.32 mills annually to repay $59,985,000 bond over no more than 11 years.
|Votes
|Vote %
|Yes
|3,596
|76%
|No
|1,157
|24%
|The Lamphere Schools
|(0 of 5 pcts.)
|Sinking fund
|Levy three mills for 10 years.
|Votes
|Vote %
|Yes
|433
|71%
|No
|174
|29%
|Troy School District
|(0 of 15)
|Sinking fund
|Levy 1 mill for 10 years.
|Votes
|Vote %
|Yes
|1,522
|71%
|No
|619
|29%
Macomb
|Center Line
|(0 of 5 pcts.)
|Mayor
|One 4-year term
|Votes
|Vote %
|Robert Binson
|0%
|William Sherman
|0%
|Council
|Two 4-year terms
|Votes
|Vote %
|Mary Frances Hafner
|0%
|Peter Harenski
|0%
|Richard Moeller
|0%
|Mary Ann Zielinski
|0%
|Eastpointe
|(0 of 14 pcts.)
|Council
|Two 4-year terms
|Votes
|Vote %
|Cardi DeMonaco Jr.
|0%
|Clarence Duren
|0%
|R.J. Johnson
|0%
|Monique Owens
|0%
|Edward Williams
|0%
|Council
|One partial term ending 11/11/2019
|Votes
|Vote %
|Tonia Gladney
|0%
|Michael Klinefelt
|0%
|Fraser
|(0 of 7 pcts.)
|Council
|Three 4-year terms
|Votes
|Vote %
|Aaron Hanke
|0%
|Matt Hemelberg
|0%
|Suzanne Kalka
|0%
|Michael Lesich
|0%
|David Winowiecki
|0%
|Library board member
|Two 2-year terms
|Votes
|Vote %
|Tina Bullis
|0%
|Dana K. Usndek
|0%
|Millage proposal
|Increase special assessment levy an additional 3 mills.
|Votes
|Vote %
|Yes
|0%
|No
|0%
|Memphis
|(1 of 1 pcts.)
|Mayor
|One 2-year term
|Votes
|Vote %
|Matthew Goodwin
|24
|25%
|Eric J. Schneider
|73
|75%
|Council
|Three 4-year terms
|Votes
|Vote %
|Jason Parker
|0%
|Ken Reilly
|0%
|Scott Stoops
|0%
|Roberta Ann Zukas
|0%
|Mount Clemens
|(0 of 6 pcts.)
|Mayor
|One 2-year term
|Votes
|Vote %
|Barb Dempsey
|0%
|Mike Zubas Jr.
|0%
|Commission
|Three 4-year terms
|Votes
|Vote %
|Kelly Dedenbach
|0%
|Bill Ford
|0%
|Laura Lawson Fournier
|0%
|Ronald M. Heurtebise
|0%
|Denise Mentzer
|0%
|New Baltimore
|(0 of 5 pcts.)
|Mayor
|One 2-year term
|Votes
|Vote %
|Kenneth Butler
|268
|62%
|John W. Dupray
|166
|38%
|Council
|Three 4-year terms
|Votes
|Vote %
|Susan Burkhardt
|376
|16%
|Ryan Covert
|445
|19%
|David D. Duffy
|420
|18%
|Eric Haydamack
|360
|15%
|Karl Rutledge
|303
|13%
|Carl Weinreich
|489
|20%
|Richmond
|(1 of 1 pcts.)
|Council
|Four 4-year terms
|Votes
|Vote %
|Dennis W. LaFore
|419
|25%
|Michael J. Misteravich
|410
|25%
|Robert Reindel
|392
|24%
|Timothy J. Rix
|442
|27%
|Roseville
|(15 of 15 pcts.)
|Mayor
|One 4-year term
|Votes
|Vote %
|Kristin Hoff
|1,038
|25%
|Robert R. Taylor
|3,187
|75%
|Council
|Three 4-year terms
|Votes
|Vote %
|Jan Haggerty
|3,065
|27%
|Dee Bowman Lindroth
|1,613
|14%
|Bryan Shishakly
|1,074
|9%
|Bill Shoemaker
|3,113
|27%
|Steven Wietecha
|2,623
|23%
|St. Clair Shores
|(0 of 17 pcts.)
|Council
|Three 4-year terms
|Votes
|Vote %
|John Caron
|1,113
|19%
|Scott A. Dodich
|714
|12%
|Jim Lewis
|536
|9%
|Peter Rubino
|1,247
|21%
|Candice B. Rusie
|1,423
|24%
|Erin A. Stahl
|868
|15%
|Sterling Heights
|(0 of 32 pcts.)
|Mayor
|One 2-year terms
|Votes
|Vote %
|Jeffrey I. Norgrove
|887
|26%
|Michael C. Taylor
|2,538
|74%
|Council
|Six 2-year terms
|Votes
|Vote %
|Eric Castiglia
|1,437
|8%
|Nicholas A. Cavalli
|1,006
|6%
|Hiethem Choulagh
|647
|4%
|Jazmine M. Early
|1,176
|7%
|Sanaa Elias
|1,058
|6%
|Deanna Koski
|1,773
|10%
|Gary W. Lusk
|1,359
|8%
|MIchael Radtke
|1,822
|10%
|Maria G. Schmidt
|1,976
|11%
|Nate Shannon
|1,766
|10%
|Liz Sierawski
|1,984
|11%
|Barbara A. Ziarko
|1,890
|11%
|Armada Area Schools
|(2 of 5 pcts.)
|Bond proposal
|Levy 0 mills in 2018, then 1.13 mills annually to repay $6,600,000 bond over no more than 15 years.
|Votes
|Vote %
|Yes
|88
|56%
|No
|69
|44%
|Center Line Public Schools
|(0 of 9 pcts.)
|Bond proposal
|Levy is 4.9 mills in 2018, then 8.1 mills annually to repay $53,950,000 bond over no more than 25 years.
|Votes
|Vote %
|Yes
|903
|60%
|No
|598
|40%
|Warren Woods Public Schools
|(0 of 6 pcts.)
|Bond proposal
|Levy 2.2 mills in 2018, then 2.98 mills annually to repay $20,330,000 bond over no more than 20 years.
|Votes
|Vote %
|Yes
|609
|66%
|No
|319
|34%