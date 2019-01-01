Latest primary election results

(updated as they become available)

Wayne

Detroit
(? of ? pcts.)
Mayor
One 4-year termVotesVote %
Mike Duggan 0%
Coleman A. Young II 0%

Clerk
One 4-year termVotesVote %
Garlin D. Gilchrist II 0%
Janice M. Winfrey 0%

Council At-Large
Two 4-year termsVotesVote %
Janee' L. Ayers 0%
Brenda Jones 0%
Beverly Kindle-Walker 0%
Mary Waters 0%

Council
One 4-year termVotesVote %
District 1
(? of ? pcts.)
Tamara Smith 0%
James E. Tate 0%
District 2
(? of ? pcts.)
Roy McCalister Jr. 0%
Virgil Smith 0%
District 3
(? of ? pcts.)
Russ Bellant 0%
Scott Benson 0%
District 4
(? of ? pcts.)
Latisha Johnson 0%
Andre L. Spivey 0%
District 5
(? of ? pcts.)
Mary Sheffield 0%
Jewel Ware 0%
District 6
(? of ? pcts.)
Tyrone Carter 0%
Raquel Castaneda-Lopez 0%
District 7
(? of ? pcts.)
Gabe Leland 0%
Regina Ross 0%

Police Commissioner
One 4-year termVotesVote %
District 2
(? of ? pcts.)
Conrad L. Mallett 0%
Carron L. Pinkins 0%
District 4
(? of ? pcts.)
Willie E. Bell 0%
Scotty Boman 0%
District 5
(? of ? pcts.)
George Adams Jr. 0%
Willie E. Burton 0%

Medical marijuana facilities ordinance
Opt into Michigan Medical Marihuana Facilities Licensing ActVotesVote %
Yes 0%
No 0%

Zoning ordinance
Amend zoning ordinance to make consistent with the Michigan Medical Marihuana Facilities Licensing ActVotesVote %
Yes 0%
No 0%

Belleville
(? of ? pcts.)
Council
Two 4-year termsVotesVote %
Kelly Bates 0%
Thomas Fielder 0%
Gwen Hooks 0%
Jesse Marcotte 0%
Jeff Vernon 0%

Dearborn
(? of ? pcts.)
Mayor
One 4-year termVotesVote %
John B. O'Reilly Jr. 5,520 58%
Thomas Patrick Tafelski 4,026 42%

Clerk
One 4-year termVotesVote %
George Thomas Darany 0%
Nofila Haidar 0%

Council
Seven 4-year termsVotesVote %
Robert A. Abraham 0%
Nada Al-Hanooti 0%
Fayrouz Bazzi 0%
David W. Bazzy 0%
Erin Byrnes 0%
Susan A. Dabaja 0%
Sharon Dulmage 0%
Regan Ford 0%
Sean Green 0%
Ramez Haidar 0%
Leslie Herrick 0%
Brian C. O'Donnell 0%
Ken Paris 0%
Michael T. Sareini 0%

Dearborn Heights
(? of ? pcts.)
Mayor
One 4-year termVotesVote %
Lisa Hicks-Clayton 0%
Daniel S. Paletko 0%

Council
Four 4-year termsVotesVote %
Mo Baydoun 0%
Bill Bazzi 0%
Thomas A. Berry 0%
Bob Constan 0%
Jeff Mallad 0%
Denise Malinowski Maxwell 0%
Lisa Oshanski 0%
Tom Wencel 0%

Flat Rock
(? of ? pcts.)
Council
Three 4-year termsVotesVote %
John Bergeron 0%
Sean Gillaspie 0%
James Martin 0%
Mark Maul 0%
Ronnie Reichlin 0%
Ron Taeckens 0%

Garden City
(? of ? pcts.)
Council
Four 4-year termsVotesVote %
Melissa M. DiMichele 0%
Brian Earle 0%
Mark Jacobs 0%
Michael P. Jones 0%
Pam King 0%
Jaylee Lynch 0%
Patricia McKarge 0%

Library board director
Two 6-year termsVotesVote %
Lynn Cox 0%
Janet R. Smith 0%

Bond proposal
Levy 0.7495 mills in 2018, then 6.2266 mills annually to repay $50,000,000 over no more than 15 years.VotesVote %
Yes 0%
No 0%

Gibraltar
(? of ? pcts.)
Mayor
One 2-year termVotesVote %
Denis Boismier 0%
Jim Gorris 0%

Council
Three 4-year termsVotesVote %
Bill Baker 0%
Joshua D. Hammons 0%
David R. Nadeau 0%
Patrick M. Valentine 0%
Dorothy Wood 0%

Grosse Ile Township
(? of ? pcts.)
Millage renewal
Renew levy of 0.9983 mills for five years.VotesVote %
Yes 0%
No 0%

Grosse Pointe
(? of ? pcts.)
Mayor
One 2-year termVotesVote %
Christopher Boettcher 0%
Dale N. Scrace 0%

Council
Three 4-year termsVotesVote %
David T. Fries 0%
Sheila Tomkowiak 0%
Chris D. Walsh 0%
Daniel J. Williams 0%

Grosse Pointe Farms
(? of ? pcts.)
Mayor
One 2-year termVotesVote %
Joe Ricci 0%
Louis Theros 0%

Council
Three 4-year termsVotesVote %
James C. Farquhar Jr. 0%
John J. Gillooly 0%
Peter W. Waldmeir 0%

Grosse Pointe Park
(? of ? pcts.)
Council
Three 4-year termsVotesVote %
Daniel C. Grano 0%
Lauri Read 0%
James E. Robson 0%

Grosse Pointe Shores
(? of ? pcts.)
Council
Three 4-year termsVotesVote %
Robert H. Barrette Jr. 0%
Bruce Bisballe 0%
Matthew J. Seely 0%

Grosse Pointe Woods
(? of ? pcts.)
Council
Three 4-year termsVotesVote %
Vicki A. Granger 0%
Todd A. McConaghy 0%
George McMullen 0%

Hamtramck
(? of ? pcts.)
Mayor
One 4-year termVotesVote %
Mohammed Hassan 0%
Karen Majewski 0%

Council
Three 4-year termsVotesVote %
Fadel Al-Marsoumi 0%
Mohammed Al-Somiri 0%
Nayeem Leon Choudhury 0%
Monzurul Karim 0%
Andrea Karpinski 0%
Ian Perrotta 0%

Harper Woods
(? of ? pcts.)
Council
Three 4-year termsVotesVote %
Valerie Kindle 0%
Hugh R. Marshall 0%
Vivian M. Sawicki 0%

Livonia
(? of ? pcts.)
Council
Four 4-year termsVotesVote %
James David Hooper 0%
Suzan Hyssen 0%
Jim Jolly 0%
Steve King 0%
Brian Meakin 0%
Gerald A. Perez 0%
Laura M. Toy 0%
Cathy K. White 0%

Northville
(? of ? pcts.)
Council
Two 4-year termsVotesVote %
Sam Ekong 874 50%
Patrick Giesa 884 50%

Plymouth
(? of ? pcts.)
Commission
Four 4-year termsVotesVote %
Daniel P. Dalton 0%
Ed Krol 0%
Nicholas Moroz 0%
Oliver Wolcott 0%

Riverview
(? of ? pcts.)
Council
Three 4-year termsVotesVote %
Bill J. Towle 0%
James D. Trombley 0%
Dean Workman 0%

Rockwood
(? of ? pcts.)
Council
Three 4-year termsVotesVote %
Michael J. Bennett 0%
John F. Wasner 0%
Christine Yanca-Laura 0%

Romulus
(? of ? pcts.)
Treasurer
One 4-year termVotesVote %
Stacy Paige 0%
Ursula L. Wester 0%

Council
Seven 4-year termsVotesVote %
Kathy Abdo 0%
John Barden 0%
Tomeka Boles 0%
Harry Crout 0%
Sandra Crout 0%
Edward Martell 0%
Jesse D. McAnally 0%
Paris McCarthy 0%
Celeste Roscoe 0%
Tina M. Talley 0%
William Wadsworth 0%
Sharon L. Walker 0%
Eva Webb 0%
Virginia Williams 0%

Southgate
(? of ? pcts.)
Council
Seven 2-year termsVotesVote %
Bill Colovos 0%
Sheryl Denman 0%
Mark Farrah 0%
Karen E. George 0%
John Graziani 0%
Phillip J. Rauch 0%
Christopher Rollet 0%
Dale W. Zamecki 0%

Charter amendment
Add new section to parks and recreation millageVotesVote %
Yes 0%
No 0%

Taylor
(? of ? pcts.)
Treasurer
One 4-year termVotesVote %
Edward L. Bourassa 0%
Jean Smith 0%

Council
Seven 4-year termsVotesVote %
Daniel A. Bzura 0%
Angela Croft 0%
Tina Daniels 0%
John V. Edwards 0%
Alex Garza 0%
Charley Johnson 0%
William McDonald 0%
David J. Mellert 0%
Justin Mordarski 0%
Caroline Patts 0%
Herman Ramik 0%
Lindsey Rose 0%
Ken Williams 0%
Tim Woolley 0%

Trenton
(? of ? pcts.)
Council
Three 4-year termsVotesVote %
Timber R. Baun-Crooks 0%
Rick Benedetti 0%
W. Dan Gillespie 0%
Emily Hornbeck 0%
Steven J. Rzeppa 0%

Westland
(? of ? pcts.)
Mayor
One 4-year termVotesVote %
Kevin Coleman 0%
William R. Wild 0%

Council
Four 4-year termsVotesVote %
Debra Fowlkes 0%
Timothy Gilbert 0%
Tasha Green 0%
Jim Hart 0%
Peter Herzberg 0%
Meriem Kadi 0%
Michael A. Kehrer 0%
Michael Londeau 0%

Garden City Public Schools
(? of ? pcts.)
Millage renewal
Renew levy of 19.832 mills for five years.VotesVote %
Yes 0%
No 0%

Gibraltar School District
(? of ? pcts.)
Bond proposal
Levy 2.24 mills in 2018, then 2.42 annually to repay $24,405,000 over no more than 20 years.VotesVote %
Yes 0%
No 0%

Lincoln Consolidated Schools
(? of ? pcts.)
Operating millage renewal
Renew levy of 18.2105 mills for six years.VotesVote %
Yes 0%
No 0%

Millage renewal
Renew levy of 0.0986 mills for six yearsVotesVote %
Yes 0%
No 0%

Northville Public Schools
(? of ? pcts.)
Bond proposal
Levy 0.3 mills in 2018, then 1.72 mills annually to repay $104,850,000 over no more than 25 years.VotesVote %
Yes 1,414 70%
No 610 30%

Romulus Community Schools
(? of ? pcts.)
Millage renewal
Renew levy of 2.5 mills for 10 years.VotesVote %
Yes 0%
No 0%

Sinking fund
Levy 3 mills for 10 years.VotesVote %
Yes 0%
No 0%

Taylor Public Schools
(? of ? pcts.)
Millage renewal
Renew levy of 18 mills for 10 years.VotesVote %
Yes 0%
No 0%

State
(? of ? pcts.)
State representative
One partial term ending 1/1/2019VotesVote %
Mark Corcoran (R) 0%
Gregory Creswell (L) 0%
Tenisha Yancey (D) 0%

Oakland

Pontiac
(16 of 21 pcts.)
Mayor
One 4-year termsVotesVote %
Linda Kay Hasson 0%
Mark E. Holland 1,998 39%
Alfred Patrick 0%
Deirdre Waterman 3,127 61%

Council
One 4-year termVotesVote %
First District
(0 of 3 pcts.)
Chris Jackson 130 43%
Patrice Waterman 172 57%
Second District
(? of ? pcts.)
Maureen Dunwoodie 0%
Donald Woodward 90 41%
Coleman Yoakum 131 59%
Third District
(? of ? pcts.)
Carol Johnson Ehambe 0%
Nic Gryglewski 0%
Mary Pietila 0%
Fourth District
(0 of 3 pcts.)
Randy Carter 101 48%
Sherman Williams II 108 52%
Fifth District
(? of ? pcts.)
Linda Kay Hasson 0%
Gloria Miller 0%
Joseph C. Sinclair 0%
Sixth District
(0 of 3 pcts.)
Doris Taylor Burks 100 49%
William A. Carrington 104 51%
Seventh District
(0 of 3 pcts.)
Troy F. Craft 0%
Kermit Williams 0%

Library board member
Six 4-year termsVotesVote %
Aleda J. Brisbon 0%
Vernita L. Duvall 0%
Perry Earl Jr. 0%
Janiece Gage 0%
Mattie McKinney Hatchett 0%
Kiesha Jones 0%
Rosie Lance-Richardson 0%
Holbert Maxey 0%
Malkia M. Newman 0%
Melanie Sharee Rutherford 0%

Auburn Hills
(2 of 6 pcts.)
Council
Top 3, four-year terms; fourth, 2-year termVotesVote %
John S. Burmeister 1,082 38%
Trina Rena Burrell 0%
Eugene Hawkins III 0%
Bob Kittle 903 31%
Henry V. Knight 888 31%
Ronald Moniz 0%
Gregory M. Ouellette 0%

Library board member
Two 6-year termsVotesVote %
Shawanna Fletcher 1,040 49%
Richard Siepielski 1,087 51%

Library board member
Two partial terms ending 11/18/2019VotesVote %
Mary Jo Ahern 867 40%
Sharna Hatcher 445 20%
Beverly A. Miller 882 40%

Berkley
(0 of 6 pcts.)
Council
Three 4-year termsVotesVote %
Steven W. Baker 902 26%
Jack Blanchard 791 23%
Colleen Graveline 699 20%
Dennis Hennen 691 20%
Charles A. Tyrrell 400 11%

Birmingham
(0 of 9 pcts.)
Commissioner
Three 4-year termsVotesVote %
Rackeline Hoff 181 34%
Mark Nickita 186 35%
Stuart Lee Sherman 163 31%

Library board member
Three 4-year termsVotesVote %
Ashley Aidenbaum 164 28%
Mike Kroll 78 14%
Melissa S. Mark 184 32%
Frank Pisano 151 26%

Bloomfield Hills
(0 of 2 pcts.)
Commissioner
Five 2-year termsVotesVote %
Mike Coakley 0%
William E. Hosler 0%
Mark Kapel 0%
Susan McCarthy 0%
Sarah H. McClure 0%
Stuart David Sherr 0%

Clarkston
(0 of 1 pcts.)
Council
Three 2-year termsVotesVote %
Eric Haven 197 27%
Jason M. Kneisc 174 24%
David Marsh 173 24%
Scott Reynolds 191 26%

Clawson
(? of ? pcts.)
Council
Two 4-year termsVotesVote %
Matthew Ball 0%
Kyle Bird 0%
Jim Horton 0%
Paula Millan 0%
Susan Moffitt 0%

Bond proposal
Levy 0.28 mills in 2018, then 0.58 mills annually to repay $2,125,000 bond over no more than 10 years.VotesVote %
Yes 0%
No 0%

Farmington
(0 of 6 pcts.)
Council
Top 2, 4-year terms; third, 2-year termVotesVote %
Greg Cowley 42 9%
Bill Galvin 103 22%
Joe LaRussa 106 22%
Jeff Scott 84 18%
Maria Taylor 138 29%

Farmington Hills
(0 of 23 pcts.)
Council
Three 4-year termsVotesVote %
Michael Bridges 1,132 25%
Valerie Knol 1,259 28%
Mary Newlin 930 21%
Samantha Steckloff 1,185 26%

Ferndale
(0 of 9 pcts.)
Council
Two 4-year termsVotesVote %
Greg Pawlica 211 47%
Melanie C. Piana 236 53%

Hazel Park
(5 of 5 pcts.)
Council
Top 2, 4-year terms; third, fourth, 2-year termsVotesVote %
Andy LeCureaux 794 19%
Amy Aubry 861 21%
Anja Barmettler 390 9%
Charles E. Gladue 523 13%
Steve Gorsline 0%
Bethany Holland 704 17%
Alissa Sullivan 849 21%

Huntington Woods
(0 of 5 pcts.)
Commissioner
Two 4-year termsVotesVote %
Jules Olsman 420 32%
Joe Rozell 570 44%
David C. Sloan 314 24%

Keego Harbor
(0 of 1)
Council
Two 3-year termsVotesVote %
Robert Kalman 234 46%
Karen Meabrod 274 54%

Millage proposal
Levy 4.0 mills for eight years.VotesVote %
Yes 181 53%
No 161 47%

New section of city charter
Property seizure and forfeitureVotesVote %
Yes 265 71%
No 106 29%

Lake Angelus
(? of ? pcts.)
Council
Two 4-year termsVotesVote %
Jerry Hemphill 0%
Patrick L. McNew 0%
Dennis Mitchell 0%

Lathrup Village
(0 of 2)
Council
Top 2, 4-year terms; third, 2-year termVotesVote %
Frank M. Brock 478 23%
Ian A. Ferguson 441 21%
Bruce Kantor 623 30%
Marcus Raudszus 111 5%
Saleem R. Siddiqi 401 20%

Charter amendment
Add section regarding property seizure and forfeiture to charter.VotesVote %
Yes 575 76%
No 182 24%

Madison Heights
(0 of 11)
Council
Three 4-year termsVotesVote %
Mark Bliss 841 22%
Ronald Butcher 397 10%
Johnnette P. Eggert 336 9%
Aaron Flanigan 231 6%
Roslyn Grafstein 709 18%
Mark L. Kimble 340 9%
Emily Rohrbach 513 13%
David M. Soltis 485 13%

Novi
0 of 22
Mayor
One 2-year termVotesVote %
Jason G. W. Dorsch 249 7%
Bob Gatt 1,984 58%
Bin Qamruzzaman 1,162 34%

Council
Three 4-year termsVotesVote %
Kelly A. Breen 1,839 20%
Brian G. Burke 1,249 14%
Cindy Gronachan 853 9%
Gwen Markham 1,835 20%
Andrew Ian Mutch 1,739 19%
Sam Olsen 1,175 13%
Bryan Valentine 343 4%

Oak Park
(4 of 10 pcts.)
Mayor
One 2-year termVotesVote %
Marian McClellan 2,865 100%
Jerry Naftaly 0%

Council
Two 4-year termsVotesVote %
Carolyn Burns 2,255 39%
Andrew Robert Cissell 1,251 22%
Jean Erwin 0%
Regina Weiss 2,212 39%

Orchard Lake
(0 of 1 pcts.)
Council
Two 3-year termsVotesVote %
Joseph Stanley Majcher 178 51%
DuAnne Sonneville 170 49%

Pleasant Ridge
(0 of 2 pcts.)
Commissioner
Two 4-year termsVotesVote %
Sean Campbell 273 14%
Alex Lenko 344 18%
Bret Scott 632 34%
Amanda Wahl 637 34%

Millage proposal
Levy 1.4 mills for 15 yearsVotesVote %
Yes 827 81%
No 195 19%

Rochester
(5 of 5 pcts.)
Council
Top 3, 4-year terms; fourth, 2-year termVotesVote %
Dean Bevacqua 1,041 21%
Stuart Bikson 985 20%
Tammy Byers 568 11%
Lynn Campo 450 9%
Ann Peterson 810 16%
Nancy L. Salvia 1,109 22%

Rochester Hills
(0 of 32 pcts.)
Council member at large
One 4-year termVotesVote %
Kevin S. Brown 961 42%
Jenny McCardell 1,327 58%

Council
One 4-year termVotesVote %
Fourth District
(0 of 7 pcts.)
Ryan J. Deel 304 60%
Ryan Smith 205 40%

Library board member
Two 6-year termsVotesVote %
Mary Jean Lawson 1,858 57%
Chuck Stouffer 1,419 43%

Royal Oak
(0 of 16 pcts.)
Mayor
One 2-year termVotesVote %
Michael Fournier 2,967 62%
Mike D. Skinner 1,783 38%

Commissioner
Three 4-year termsVotesVote %
Sharlan Douglas 2,303 21%
Kim Gibbs 2,148 19%
Richard Karlowski 1,858 17%
Melanie Macey 2,898 26%
David Poulton 1,956 18%

Commissioner
One partial term ending 11/25/2019VotesVote %
Brandon Anthony Kolo 2,311 53%
Randy LeVasseur 2,080 47%

City charter proposal
Remove obsolete and superseded references in Chapter 3 and 4 of city charter.VotesVote %
Yes 4,063 88%
No 572 12%

City charter proposal
Remove Chapter 14, Section 11 of city charter.VotesVote %
Yes 3,168 67%
No 1,547 33%

South Lyon
(? of ? pcts.)
Mayor
One 2-year termVotesVote %
Michelle Berry 0%
Kenyson Borkowski 0%
Bryan Joseph Capen 0%
Ashley Enstad 0%
Jamie Nelson 0%
Daniel L. Pelchat 0%
William Gregg Powell 0%
Richard Anthony Vessella 0%
Brandon Trent Yopp 0%

Council
Three 4-year termsVotesVote %
Joyce Clohosey 412 26%
Glenn Kivell 379 24%
Carl W. Richards 392 24%
Rose Walton 420 26%

Southfield
(? of ? pcts.)
Mayor
One 4-year termVotesVote %
Marc Motley 0%
Kenson J. Siver 0%

Treasurer
One 4-year termVotesVote %
John Edwards 0%
Irv M. Lowenberg 0%

Clerk
One 4-year termVotesVote %
Tarita Darden 0%
Derrick F. Hale 0%
Sherikia L. Hawkins 0%

Council
Top 3, 4-year terms; fourth, 2-year termVotesVote %
Lloyd C. Crews 0%
Myron Frasier 0%
Sara Habbo 0%
Harold Hill 0%
Coretta Houge 0%
Nathaniel Lewis Jr. 0%
Michael Ari Mandelbaum 0%
Linnie Taylor 0%
Nehemiah Felton Williams 0%

Troy
(0 of 21)
Council
Three 4-year termsVotesVote %
Kumar Giri 2,056 11%
Mark Gunn 1,943 10%
David Hamilton 3,811 20%
Ellen Hodorek 3,674 19%
Paul McCown 2,575 14%
Edward Pennington 2,715 14%
Sunil Sivaraman 2,232 12%

City charter proposal
Adding new Section 12.4 to city charter.VotesVote %
Yes 1,151 42%
No 1,585 58%

Walled Lake
(0 of 2 pcts.)
Mayor
One 4-year termVotesVote %
Linda S. Ackley 338 56%
Patrick Bryant 266 44%
Jeffrey D. Zug 0%

Council
Three 4-year termsVotesVote %
Gabriel Costanzo 350 22%
Dan Lauffer 236 15%
Bennett Lublin 390 24%
John Owsinek 332 21%
Robert Robertson 306 19%

Wixom
(0 of 4 pcts.)
Council
Three 4-year termsVotesVote %
Patrick Beagle 961 26%
Bruce Burhans 0%
Sandro Grossi 660 18%
Nick Kennedy 835 22%
Rheinhard Krigner 253 7%
Thomas J. Rzeznik 1,020 27%

Library board member
Two 6-year termsVotesVote %
Christie Currier 1,147 50%
Allison Wert 1,132 50%

Avondale School District
(1 of 12 pcts.)
Bond proposal
Levy 0.46 mills in 2018, then 1.13 mills annually to repay $30,725,000 bond over no more than 30 years.VotesVote %
Yes 1,043 71%
No 417 29%

Farmington Public School District
(4 of 28 pcts.)
Millage proposal
Levy 1.1548 mills for nine years.VotesVote %
Yes 4,721 76%
No 1,524 24%

Madison District Public Schools
(0 of 6 pcts.)
Bond proposal
Levy 5.24 mills in 2018, then 9.8 mills annually to repay $29,200,000 bond over no more than 30 years.VotesVote %
Yes 291 30%
No 694 70%

Oxford Community Schools
(7 of 11 pcts.)
Bond proposal
Levy 0.39 mills in 2018, then 1.01 mills annually to repay $28,280,000 bond over no more than 30 years.VotesVote %
Yes 2,525 57%
No 1,943 43%

Sinking fund
Levy 0.75 mills for five years.VotesVote %
Yes 2,446 55%
No 2,024 45%

Royal Oak Schools
(0 of 19 pcts.)
Bond proposal
Levy 1 mill in 2018, then 2.32 mills annually to repay $59,985,000 bond over no more than 11 years.VotesVote %
Yes 3,596 76%
No 1,157 24%

The Lamphere Schools
(0 of 5 pcts.)
Sinking fund
Levy three mills for 10 years.VotesVote %
Yes 433 71%
No 174 29%

Troy School District
(0 of 15)
Sinking fund
Levy 1 mill for 10 years.VotesVote %
Yes 1,522 71%
No 619 29%

Macomb

Center Line
(0 of 5 pcts.)
Mayor
One 4-year termVotesVote %
Robert Binson 0%
William Sherman 0%

Council
Two 4-year termsVotesVote %
Mary Frances Hafner 0%
Peter Harenski 0%
Richard Moeller 0%
Mary Ann Zielinski 0%

Eastpointe
(0 of 14 pcts.)
Council
Two 4-year termsVotesVote %
Cardi DeMonaco Jr. 0%
Clarence Duren 0%
R.J. Johnson 0%
Monique Owens 0%
Edward Williams 0%

Council
One partial term ending 11/11/2019VotesVote %
Tonia Gladney 0%
Michael Klinefelt 0%

Fraser
(0 of 7 pcts.)
Council
Three 4-year termsVotesVote %
Aaron Hanke 0%
Matt Hemelberg 0%
Suzanne Kalka 0%
Michael Lesich 0%
David Winowiecki 0%

Library board member
Two 2-year termsVotesVote %
Tina Bullis 0%
Dana K. Usndek 0%

Millage proposal
Increase special assessment levy an additional 3 mills.VotesVote %
Yes 0%
No 0%

Memphis
(1 of 1 pcts.)
Mayor
One 2-year termVotesVote %
Matthew Goodwin 24 25%
Eric J. Schneider 73 75%

Council
Three 4-year termsVotesVote %
Jason Parker 0%
Ken Reilly 0%
Scott Stoops 0%
Roberta Ann Zukas 0%

Mount Clemens
(0 of 6 pcts.)
Mayor
One 2-year termVotesVote %
Barb Dempsey 0%
Mike Zubas Jr. 0%

Commission
Three 4-year termsVotesVote %
Kelly Dedenbach 0%
Bill Ford 0%
Laura Lawson Fournier 0%
Ronald M. Heurtebise 0%
Denise Mentzer 0%

New Baltimore
(0 of 5 pcts.)
Mayor
One 2-year termVotesVote %
Kenneth Butler 268 62%
John W. Dupray 166 38%

Council
Three 4-year termsVotesVote %
Susan Burkhardt 376 16%
Ryan Covert 445 19%
David D. Duffy 420 18%
Eric Haydamack 360 15%
Karl Rutledge 303 13%
Carl Weinreich 489 20%

Richmond
(1 of 1 pcts.)
Council
Four 4-year termsVotesVote %
Dennis W. LaFore 419 25%
Michael J. Misteravich 410 25%
Robert Reindel 392 24%
Timothy J. Rix 442 27%

Roseville
(15 of 15 pcts.)
Mayor
One 4-year termVotesVote %
Kristin Hoff 1,038 25%
Robert R. Taylor 3,187 75%

Council
Three 4-year termsVotesVote %
Jan Haggerty 3,065 27%
Dee Bowman Lindroth 1,613 14%
Bryan Shishakly 1,074 9%
Bill Shoemaker 3,113 27%
Steven Wietecha 2,623 23%

St. Clair Shores
(0 of 17 pcts.)
Council
Three 4-year termsVotesVote %
John Caron 1,113 19%
Scott A. Dodich 714 12%
Jim Lewis 536 9%
Peter Rubino 1,247 21%
Candice B. Rusie 1,423 24%
Erin A. Stahl 868 15%

Sterling Heights
(0 of 32 pcts.)
Mayor
One 2-year termsVotesVote %
Jeffrey I. Norgrove 887 26%
Michael C. Taylor 2,538 74%

Council
Six 2-year termsVotesVote %
Eric Castiglia 1,437 8%
Nicholas A. Cavalli 1,006 6%
Hiethem Choulagh 647 4%
Jazmine M. Early 1,176 7%
Sanaa Elias 1,058 6%
Deanna Koski 1,773 10%
Gary W. Lusk 1,359 8%
MIchael Radtke 1,822 10%
Maria G. Schmidt 1,976 11%
Nate Shannon 1,766 10%
Liz Sierawski 1,984 11%
Barbara A. Ziarko 1,890 11%

Armada Area Schools
(2 of 5 pcts.)
Bond proposal
Levy 0 mills in 2018, then 1.13 mills annually to repay $6,600,000 bond over no more than 15 years.VotesVote %
Yes 88 56%
No 69 44%

Center Line Public Schools
(0 of 9 pcts.)
Bond proposal
Levy is 4.9 mills in 2018, then 8.1 mills annually to repay $53,950,000 bond over no more than 25 years.VotesVote %
Yes 903 60%
No 598 40%

Warren Woods Public Schools
(0 of 6 pcts.)
Bond proposal
Levy 2.2 mills in 2018, then 2.98 mills annually to repay $20,330,000 bond over no more than 20 years.VotesVote %
Yes 609 66%
No 319 34%