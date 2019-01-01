Latest primary election results
(updated as they become available)
Wayne
|Detroit
|(590 of 590 pcts.)
|Mayor
|One 4-year term; 2 advance
|Votes
|Vote %
|Anita E. Belle
|0%
|Articia Bomer
|201
|0%
|Angelo Brown
|228
|0%
|Edward D. Dean
|433
|1%
|Mike Duggan
|43,535
|69%
|Curtis Christopher Greene
|307
|0%
|Myya Jones
|0%
|Ingrid LaFleur
|0%
|William Spirgion Noakes Jr.
|0%
|Donna Marie Pitts
|528
|1%
|Jeffery D. Robinson
|0%
|Brenda K. Sanders
|0%
|DaNetta L. Simpson
|424
|1%
|Ken Snapp
|0%
|Eric C. Williams
|0%
|Coleman A. Young II
|17,180
|27%
|Clerk
|One 4-year term; 2 advance
|Votes
|Vote %
|Ronald Creswell
|1,209
|2%
|Debra J. Eddington
|0%
|Garlin D. Gilchrist II
|12,307
|20%
|Cynthia A. Johnson
|4,642
|7%
|Faustine Amara Onwuneme
|904
|1%
|Michael Stephen Ri'chard
|0%
|Heaster Wheeler
|8,284
|13%
|D. Etta Wilcoxon
|3,067
|5%
|Janice M. Winfrey
|32,196
|51%
|City Council At-Large
|Two 4-year terms; 4 advance
|Votes
|Vote %
|Janee' L. Ayers
|25,763
|25%
|Brenda Jones
|46,133
|45%
|Beverly Kindle-Walker
|6,597
|6%
|Alisa McKinney
|6,188
|6%
|Mary Waters
|17,197
|17%
|City Council
|One 4-year term; 2 advance in each district
|Votes
|Vote %
|District 1
|(93 of 93 pcts.)
|James E. Tate
|7,855
|71%
|De'Andre Nelson
|1,333
|12%
|Tamara Smith
|1,897
|17%
|District 2
|(105 of 105 pcts.)
|Linda D. Bernard
|1,195
|9%
|George Cushingberry
|2,501
|20%
|Tyra Dear-Williams
|672
|5%
|Roy McCalister Jr.
|3,162
|25%
|Helena Scott
|2,271
|18%
|Virgil Smith
|2,812
|22%
|District 3
|(78 of 78 pcts.)
|Cedric Banks
|431
|7%
|Russ Bellant
|1,178
|19%
|Scott Benson
|3,469
|56%
|Dennis Green
|605
|10%
|Adam R. Mundy
|491
|8%
|District 4
|(78 of 78 pcts.)
|Ane Bomani
|352
|5%
|Jackie Grant
|817
|11%
|Latisha Johnson
|1,815
|25%
|Andre L. Spivey
|4,264
|59%
|District 6
|(66 of 66 pcts.
|Tyrone Carter
|1,907
|34%
|Raquel Castaneda-Lopez
|3,373
|59%
|Felicita Lugo
|411
|7%
|District 7
|(79 of 79 pcts.)
|Gabe Leland
|4,553
|59%
|Regina Ross
|1,899
|25%
|JoAnna Underwood
|1,217
|16%
|State
|State Representative
|One partial term ending 1/1/2019; 1 from each party advances
|Votes
|Vote %
|District 1 - Republicans
|(54 of 54 pcts.)
|Mark Corcoran
|819
|74%
|William Phillips
|282
|26%
|District 1 - Democrats
|(54 of 54 pcts.)
|Sandra Bucciero
|956
|14%
|Ronald D. Diebel
|36
|1%
|John William Donahue
|76
|1%
|Burgess Dwight Foster
|78
|1%
|Kirkland W. Garey
|107
|2%
|Keith D. Hollowell
|150
|2%
|Justin Johnson
|615
|9%
|Gowana Mancill Jr.
|45
|1%
|Pamela M. Sossi
|2,017
|30%
|Tenisha Yancey
|2,215
|33%
|Washington Youson
|415
|6%
|District 1 - Libertarians
|(54 of 54 pcts.)
|Gregory Creswell
|73
|100%
|Dearborn
|(48 of 48 pcts.)
|Mayor
|One 4-year term; 2 advance
|Votes
|Vote %
|Edward John Binkley
|71
|1%
|Hakim Fakhoury
|454
|3%
|John B. O'Reilly, Jr.
|6,018
|44%
|Jim Parrelly
|1,725
|13%
|Thomas Patrick Tafelski
|5,266
|39%
|Clerk
|One 4-year term; 2 advance
|Votes
|Vote %
|Ameer Yousef Abusalah
|387
|3%
|Adam Alee
|307
|2%
|George Thomas Darany
|7,022
|55%
|Nofila Haidar
|2,744
|22%
|John Joseph Schimizzi
|2,229
|18%
|City Council
|Seven 4-year terms; 14 advance
|Votes
|Vote %
|Ziad Abdulmalik
|1,412
|2%
|Robert A. Abraham
|5,670
|8%
|Nada Al-Hanooti
|2,712
|4%
|Mansor Al-Moslemawi
|0%
|Fayrouz Bazzi
|2,510
|4%
|David W. Bazzy
|5,230
|7%
|Erin Byrnes
|5,158
|7%
|Susan A. Dabaja
|7,053
|10%
|Sharon Dulmage
|4,768
|7%
|Regan Ford
|5,943
|8%
|Sean Green
|4,355
|6%
|Rifaat Hacham
|1,139
|2%
|Ramez Haidar
|2,213
|3%
|Leslie Herrick
|5,324
|8%
|Brian C. O'Donnell
|5,815
|8%
|Ken Paris
|5,025
|7%
|Michael T. Sareini
|6,632
|9%
|Dearborn Heights
|(27 of 27 pcts.)
|Mayor
|One 4-year term; 2 advance
|Votes
|Vote %
|Ed Garcia
|1,168
|18%
|Lisa Hicks-Clayton
|2,117
|33%
|Daniel S. Paletko
|3,051
|48%
|City Council
|Four 4-year terms; 8 advance
|Votes
|Vote %
|Ali Almuna
|474
|2%
|Ned Apigian
|1,161
|5%
|Mo Baydoun
|2,413
|11%
|Bill Bazzi
|2,470
|11%
|Thomas A. Berry
|1,438
|7%
|Bob Constan
|2,829
|13%
|Denise Malinowski Maxwell
|2,976
|14%
|Jeff Mallad
|2,009
|9%
|Larry W. Mitchell
|991
|5%
|Lisa Oshanski
|2,273
|11%
|Tom Wencel
|2,447
|11%
|Grosse Pointe
|(2 of 2 pcts.)
|Bond proposal
|Levy 1.72 mills in 2018, then 2.35 mills annually to repay $12,960,000 bond over no more than 23 years.
|Votes
|Vote %
|Yes
|783
|53%
|No
|685
|47%
|Hamtramck
|(7 of 7 pcts.)
|Mayor
|One 4-year term; 2 advance
|Votes
|Vote %
|Cathie Ladzinski Gordon
|109
|4%
|Mohammed Hassan
|792
|27%
|Karen Majewski
|1,258
|43%
|Asm Rahman
|736
|25%
|City Council
|Three 4-year terms; 6 advance
|Votes
|Vote %
|Akil Al-Halemi
|538
|8%
|Fadel Al-Marsoumi
|680
|10%
|Mohammed Al-Somiri
|717
|10%
|Nayeem Leon Choudhury
|952
|14%
|Showkat Karim Chowdhury
|485
|7%
|Monzurul Karim
|769
|11%
|Andrea Karpinski
|1,072
|16%
|Saiida Miah
|292
|4%
|Ian Perrotta
|947
|14%
|Gias Talukder
|460
|7%
|Romulus Community Schools
|(13 of 13 pcts.)
|Operating millage renewal
|Renew levy of 2.5 mills for 10 years.
|Votes
|Vote %
|Yes
|827
|42%
|No
|1,149
|58%
|Sinking fund millage
|Levy 3 mills for 10 years.
|Votes
|Vote %
|Yes
|694
|35%
|No
|1,286
|65%
|Taylor
|(13 of 13 pcts.)
|City Council
|Seven 4-year terms; 14 advance
|Votes
|Vote %
|Daniel A. Bzura
|1,598
|8%
|Angela Croft
|1,744
|9%
|Tina Daniels
|1,091
|5%
|John V. Edwards
|983
|5%
|Alex Garza
|2,068
|10%
|Charley Johnson
|1,982
|10%
|Dalton Lee
|337
|2%
|William McDonald
|777
|4%
|David J. Mellert
|1,140
|6%
|Justin Mordarski
|975
|5%
|Caroline Patts
|1,642
|8%
|Herman Ramik
|1,344
|7%
|Lindsey Rose
|1,090
|5%
|Christopher G. Verdun
|706
|3%
|Ken Williams
|730
|4%
|Tim Woolley
|1,989
|10%
|Westland
|(41 of 41 pcts.)
|City Council
|Four 4-year terms; 8 advance
|Votes
|Vote %
|Steve Boron
|1,510
|6%
|Jesse Davey
|227
|1%
|Debra Fowlkes
|2,123
|8%
|Timothy Gilbert
|1,564
|6%
|Tasha Green
|1,875
|7%
|Jim Hart
|2,585
|10%
|Peter Herzberg
|3,158
|12%
|Jason S. Jackson
|738
|3%
|Meriem Kadi
|1,734
|7%
|Michael A. Kehrer
|3,076
|12%
|Michael Londeau
|2,275
|9%
|Terry L. Martin
|772
|3%
|Felicia Miles-Clegg
|628
|2%
|Joseph Schaefer
|1,438
|6%
|Donna Stottlemyer-Beaupre
|1,303
|5%
|Jody White
|1,038
|4%
Oakland
|Pontiac
|(21 of 21 pcts.)
|Mayor
|One 4-year term; 2 advance
|Votes
|Vote %
|Kone Bowman
|480
|10%
|Mark E. Holland
|761
|15%
|Craig Jefferson
|410
|8%
|Al Patrick
|648
|13%
|Rosie Lance Richardson
|226
|5%
|Alexandria T. Riley
|563
|11%
|Kerry Tolbert
|77
|2%
|Deirdre Waterman
|1,843
|37%
|City Council
|One 4-year term; 2 advance from each district
|Votes
|Vote %
|District 1
|(3 of 3 pcts.)
|Robert L. Bass
|108
|10%
|Janiece Gage
|61
|5%
|Chris Jackson
|303
|27%
|Marc A. Seay
|141
|13%
|Patrice Waterman
|508
|45%
|District 4
|(3 of 3 pcts.)
|Ashleigh Altemann
|83
|19%
|Randy Carter
|245
|56%
|Sherman Williams II
|111
|25%
|District 5
|(3 of 3 pcts.)
|Linda Kay Hasson
|154
|22%
|Gloria Miller
|397
|56%
|Joseph C. Sinclair
|158
|22%
Macomb
|Center Line
|(5 of 5 pcts.)
|City Council
|Two 4-year terms; 4 advance
|Votes
|Vote %
|Peter Harenski
|370
|24%
|Kawsar Dewan
|68
|4%
|Mary Frances Hafner
|226
|15%
|Jane Lapham
|224
|14%
|Richard Moeller
|373
|24%
|Mary Ann Zielinski
|292
|19%
|New Baltimore
|(5 of 5 pcts.)
|City Council
|Three 4-year terms; 6 advance
|Votes
|Vote %
|Susan Burkhardt
|413
|17%
|Ryan Covert
|371
|16%
|David D. Duffy
|351
|15%
|Eric Haydamack
|317
|13%
|Karl Rutledge
|335
|14%
|Ioulia Thomas
|96
|4%
|Carl Weinreich
|485
|20%
|St. Clair Shores
|(17 of 17 pcts.)
|City Council
|Three 4-year terms; 6 advance
|Votes
|Vote %
|John Caron
|3,594
|18%
|Scott A. Dodich
|1,665
|8%
|Jim Lewis
|1,682
|8%
|Robert Muha
|851
|4%
|Peter Rubino
|4,182
|21%
|Candice B. Rusie
|4,698
|23%
|Erin A. Stahl
|3,328
|17%