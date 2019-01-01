Latest primary election results

(updated as they become available)

Wayne

Detroit
(590 of 590 pcts.)
Mayor
One 4-year term; 2 advance VotesVote %
Anita E. Belle 0%
Articia Bomer 201 0%
Angelo Brown 228 0%
Edward D. Dean 433 1%
Mike Duggan 43,535 69%
Curtis Christopher Greene 307 0%
Myya Jones 0%
Ingrid LaFleur 0%
William Spirgion Noakes Jr. 0%
Donna Marie Pitts 528 1%
Jeffery D. Robinson 0%
Brenda K. Sanders 0%
DaNetta L. Simpson 424 1%
Ken Snapp 0%
Eric C. Williams 0%
Coleman A. Young II 17,180 27%

Clerk
One 4-year term; 2 advanceVotesVote %
Ronald Creswell 1,209 2%
Debra J. Eddington 0%
Garlin D. Gilchrist II 12,307 20%
Cynthia A. Johnson 4,642 7%
Faustine Amara Onwuneme 904 1%
Michael Stephen Ri'chard 0%
Heaster Wheeler 8,284 13%
D. Etta Wilcoxon 3,067 5%
Janice M. Winfrey 32,196 51%

City Council At-Large
Two 4-year terms; 4 advanceVotesVote %
Janee' L. Ayers 25,763 25%
Brenda Jones 46,133 45%
Beverly Kindle-Walker 6,597 6%
Alisa McKinney 6,188 6%
Mary Waters 17,197 17%

City Council
One 4-year term; 2 advance in each districtVotesVote %
District 1
(93 of 93 pcts.)
James E. Tate 7,855 71%
De'Andre Nelson 1,333 12%
Tamara Smith 1,897 17%
District 2
(105 of 105 pcts.)
Linda D. Bernard 1,195 9%
George Cushingberry 2,501 20%
Tyra Dear-Williams 672 5%
Roy McCalister Jr. 3,162 25%
Helena Scott 2,271 18%
Virgil Smith 2,812 22%
District 3
(78 of 78 pcts.)
Cedric Banks 431 7%
Russ Bellant 1,178 19%
Scott Benson 3,469 56%
Dennis Green 605 10%
Adam R. Mundy 491 8%
District 4
(78 of 78 pcts.)
Ane Bomani 352 5%
Jackie Grant 817 11%
Latisha Johnson 1,815 25%
Andre L. Spivey 4,264 59%
District 6
(66 of 66 pcts.
Tyrone Carter 1,907 34%
Raquel Castaneda-Lopez 3,373 59%
Felicita Lugo 411 7%
District 7
(79 of 79 pcts.)
Gabe Leland 4,553 59%
Regina Ross 1,899 25%
JoAnna Underwood 1,217 16%

State
State Representative
One partial term ending 1/1/2019; 1 from each party advancesVotesVote %
District 1 - Republicans
(54 of 54 pcts.)
Mark Corcoran 819 74%
William Phillips 282 26%
District 1 - Democrats
(54 of 54 pcts.)
Sandra Bucciero 956 14%
Ronald D. Diebel 36 1%
John William Donahue 76 1%
Burgess Dwight Foster 78 1%
Kirkland W. Garey 107 2%
Keith D. Hollowell 150 2%
Justin Johnson 615 9%
Gowana Mancill Jr. 45 1%
Pamela M. Sossi 2,017 30%
Tenisha Yancey 2,215 33%
Washington Youson 415 6%
District 1 - Libertarians
(54 of 54 pcts.)
Gregory Creswell 73 100%

Dearborn
(48 of 48 pcts.)
Mayor
One 4-year term; 2 advanceVotesVote %
Edward John Binkley 71 1%
Hakim Fakhoury 454 3%
John B. O'Reilly, Jr. 6,018 44%
Jim Parrelly 1,725 13%
Thomas Patrick Tafelski 5,266 39%

Clerk
One 4-year term; 2 advanceVotesVote %
Ameer Yousef Abusalah 387 3%
Adam Alee 307 2%
George Thomas Darany 7,022 55%
Nofila Haidar 2,744 22%
John Joseph Schimizzi 2,229 18%

City Council
Seven 4-year terms; 14 advanceVotesVote %
Ziad Abdulmalik 1,412 2%
Robert A. Abraham 5,670 8%
Nada Al-Hanooti 2,712 4%
Mansor Al-Moslemawi 0%
Fayrouz Bazzi 2,510 4%
David W. Bazzy 5,230 7%
Erin Byrnes 5,158 7%
Susan A. Dabaja 7,053 10%
Sharon Dulmage 4,768 7%
Regan Ford 5,943 8%
Sean Green 4,355 6%
Rifaat Hacham 1,139 2%
Ramez Haidar 2,213 3%
Leslie Herrick 5,324 8%
Brian C. O'Donnell 5,815 8%
Ken Paris 5,025 7%
Michael T. Sareini 6,632 9%

Dearborn Heights
(27 of 27 pcts.)
Mayor
One 4-year term; 2 advanceVotesVote %
Ed Garcia 1,168 18%
Lisa Hicks-Clayton 2,117 33%
Daniel S. Paletko 3,051 48%

City Council
Four 4-year terms; 8 advanceVotesVote %
Ali Almuna 474 2%
Ned Apigian 1,161 5%
Mo Baydoun 2,413 11%
Bill Bazzi 2,470 11%
Thomas A. Berry 1,438 7%
Bob Constan 2,829 13%
Denise Malinowski Maxwell 2,976 14%
Jeff Mallad 2,009 9%
Larry W. Mitchell 991 5%
Lisa Oshanski 2,273 11%
Tom Wencel 2,447 11%

Grosse Pointe
(2 of 2 pcts.)
Bond proposal
Levy 1.72 mills in 2018, then 2.35 mills annually to repay $12,960,000 bond over no more than 23 years.VotesVote %
Yes 783 53%
No 685 47%

Hamtramck
(7 of 7 pcts.)
Mayor
One 4-year term; 2 advanceVotesVote %
Cathie Ladzinski Gordon 109 4%
Mohammed Hassan 792 27%
Karen Majewski 1,258 43%
Asm Rahman 736 25%

City Council
Three 4-year terms; 6 advance VotesVote %
Akil Al-Halemi 538 8%
Fadel Al-Marsoumi 680 10%
Mohammed Al-Somiri 717 10%
Nayeem Leon Choudhury 952 14%
Showkat Karim Chowdhury 485 7%
Monzurul Karim 769 11%
Andrea Karpinski 1,072 16%
Saiida Miah 292 4%
Ian Perrotta 947 14%
Gias Talukder 460 7%

Romulus Community Schools
(13 of 13 pcts.)
Operating millage renewal
Renew levy of 2.5 mills for 10 years.VotesVote %
Yes 827 42%
No 1,149 58%

Sinking fund millage
Levy 3 mills for 10 years.VotesVote %
Yes 694 35%
No 1,286 65%

Taylor
(13 of 13 pcts.)
City Council
Seven 4-year terms; 14 advanceVotesVote %
Daniel A. Bzura 1,598 8%
Angela Croft 1,744 9%
Tina Daniels 1,091 5%
John V. Edwards 983 5%
Alex Garza 2,068 10%
Charley Johnson 1,982 10%
Dalton Lee 337 2%
William McDonald 777 4%
David J. Mellert 1,140 6%
Justin Mordarski 975 5%
Caroline Patts 1,642 8%
Herman Ramik 1,344 7%
Lindsey Rose 1,090 5%
Christopher G. Verdun 706 3%
Ken Williams 730 4%
Tim Woolley 1,989 10%

Westland
(41 of 41 pcts.)
City Council
Four 4-year terms; 8 advanceVotesVote %
Steve Boron 1,510 6%
Jesse Davey 227 1%
Debra Fowlkes 2,123 8%
Timothy Gilbert 1,564 6%
Tasha Green 1,875 7%
Jim Hart 2,585 10%
Peter Herzberg 3,158 12%
Jason S. Jackson 738 3%
Meriem Kadi 1,734 7%
Michael A. Kehrer 3,076 12%
Michael Londeau 2,275 9%
Terry L. Martin 772 3%
Felicia Miles-Clegg 628 2%
Joseph Schaefer 1,438 6%
Donna Stottlemyer-Beaupre 1,303 5%
Jody White 1,038 4%

Oakland

Pontiac
(21 of 21 pcts.)
Mayor
One 4-year term; 2 advanceVotesVote %
Kone Bowman 480 10%
Mark E. Holland 761 15%
Craig Jefferson 410 8%
Al Patrick 648 13%
Rosie Lance Richardson 226 5%
Alexandria T. Riley 563 11%
Kerry Tolbert 77 2%
Deirdre Waterman 1,843 37%

City Council
One 4-year term; 2 advance from each districtVotesVote %
District 1
(3 of 3 pcts.)
Robert L. Bass 108 10%
Janiece Gage 61 5%
Chris Jackson 303 27%
Marc A. Seay 141 13%
Patrice Waterman 508 45%
District 4
(3 of 3 pcts.)
Ashleigh Altemann 83 19%
Randy Carter 245 56%
Sherman Williams II 111 25%
District 5
(3 of 3 pcts.)
Linda Kay Hasson 154 22%
Gloria Miller 397 56%
Joseph C. Sinclair 158 22%

Macomb

Center Line
(5 of 5 pcts.)
City Council
Two 4-year terms; 4 advanceVotesVote %
Peter Harenski 370 24%
Kawsar Dewan 68 4%
Mary Frances Hafner 226 15%
Jane Lapham 224 14%
Richard Moeller 373 24%
Mary Ann Zielinski 292 19%

New Baltimore
(5 of 5 pcts.)
City Council
Three 4-year terms; 6 advanceVotesVote %
Susan Burkhardt 413 17%
Ryan Covert 371 16%
David D. Duffy 351 15%
Eric Haydamack 317 13%
Karl Rutledge 335 14%
Ioulia Thomas 96 4%
Carl Weinreich 485 20%

St. Clair Shores
(17 of 17 pcts.)
City Council
Three 4-year terms; 6 advanceVotesVote %
John Caron 3,594 18%
Scott A. Dodich 1,665 8%
Jim Lewis 1,682 8%
Robert Muha 851 4%
Peter Rubino 4,182 21%
Candice B. Rusie 4,698 23%
Erin A. Stahl 3,328 17%